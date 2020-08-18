Monday August 17, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, has spoken about the alleged Cabinet reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Sunday, there were whispers that Murathe had warned Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) about a Cabinet reshuffle to get rid of non performing State officers.

“A ruthless reshuffle and force-out awaits all the incompetent Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Chief Administrative Secretaries.”

“The President is unstoppable in his track to deliver services,” Murathe is alleged to have stated.

But speaking on Monday, Murathe, who is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta, denied uttering the above remarks terming them as a figment of someone’s imagination.

He said a Cabinet reshuffle is a prerogative of the President and he is not privy to such important matters.

State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, also issued a statement dismissing a Cabinet reshuffle but said that it is the decision of the President and nobody else is supposed to confuse Kenyans.

