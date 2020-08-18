Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – There will be fireworks at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon tonight when RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns in the Champions League semi-final

Leipzig stunned Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the quarter finals while PSG staged an incredible comeback to beat Atalanta by a similar margin. Go here>>>

Both teams are attempting to reach their first ever Champions League final where the winner will meet either Bayern or Lyon on August 23rd.

Leipzig have been a revelation this season having lost just four of their 34 Bundesliga games during the 2019-20 campaign to finish third behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and they will be fired-up for the clash. Go here>>>

However, they come up against a PSG side buoyed by their historical comeback over Atalanta

The fact that both Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria return to the starting line-up could give the Parisians an edge over the inexperienced Leipzig side.

Prediction: Leipzig 1-2 PSG Go here>>>

See more tips below and play responsibly

FL1 (18:30) Haka v Helsinki –Over 2.5

FL1 (18:30) RoPS v Inter Turku –GG Go here>>>

NL1 (19:45) NEC Nijmegen v TOP Oss -1

ECL (20:00) Legia Warszawa v Linfield –Over 2.5

RU1 (20:00) Krasnodar v Arsenal Tula -1

ECL (21:45) Celtic v Reykjavik –Over 2.5

ECL (22:00) RB Leipzig v PSG -2

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>