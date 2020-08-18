Monday August 17, 2020 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for trying to return the country to the old dark days where torture and intimidation were used to punish those who opposed the Government.

3 Senators were intimidated by the Government today for opposing a new formula of revenue sharing that will have increased money to Counties associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nyoro, who has compared himself to the late second liberation hero, Kenneth Matiba, said if Uhuru became President in 2002, Kenya would have been worse than Somalia because of dictatorship and total disregard for the rule of law.

“If he became President in 2002, Kenya would be worse than Somalia.”

“The kind of petty dictatorship we have in this country is both nauseating & despicable.”

“Why can’t nobilities, Princes & Dynasties tolerate people with divergent opinions! We are African and Africa is our Business,” Nyoro said.

