Monday, August 17, 2020 – Kenya’s covid-19 caseload has increased to 30,365 after 245 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This is the second day in a row the country has recorded less than 500 cases.

Speaking on Monday during the daily brief on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr. Rashid Aman, said the new cases were recorded from 3,150 samples.

“Out of the 245 new cases, 237 are Kenyans while 8 are foreigners.”

“The youngest is a one-month old infant and the oldest is a 79-year-old,” the CAS said.

“Over 29,000 cases in Kenya are communally spread which is equivalent to 98 percent of all cases. We need to be extra careful in adherence to measures, all Counties have COVID-19 cases now,” he said.

Fatalities in the country rose to 482 after eight more patients succumbed to the virus.

At the same time, Dr Rashid revealed that 504 patients have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,160,

“I am happy to announce that we have also cleared 461 patients who were on home-based care and 43 others in hospitals after recovering from COVID-19,” Dr Aman said.

Dr. Rashid stated that five of the fatalities had underlying conditions.

