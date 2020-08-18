Tuesday, 18 August 2020 – Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover, Joseph Irungu, who is popularly known as Jowie, has given his life to Christ.

Jowie is the main suspect in the macabre murder of the late businesswoman, Monica Kimani.

Detectives established that he was the last person who came into contact with the deceased before she was killed.

He was arrested and put behind bars for more than one year before his lawyers secured his release on bond.

After coming out of prison, the former male socialite has completely transformed under the mentorship of youthful city pastor, Ephatus Safari.

Irungu, in his latest Instagram stories, has said that no negative energy will put him down as he starts his new life as a saved man.

He posted a photo of an eagle and captioned it, ‘If you want to fly, give up everything that weighs you down’

The Kenyan DAILY POST