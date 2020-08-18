Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, Nana Gecaga, has recounted how her addiction to alcohol nearly ruined her life.

The mother of three, who is also the CEO of the Kenyatta International Convention Center, revealed that she is lucky to be walking after she got into many accidents while driving while intoxicated.

Nana, who is now a recovered alcoholic, thanks her brother, Jomo Gecaga, who is President Uhuru’s Personal Assistant for not giving up on her.

Speaking during an interview with MC Jessy on You Tube, Nana said:

“I started drinking while young and I partied a lot.”

“At 21 years old, I checked into a rehab for alcohol addiction.”

“I used alcohol to mask other things I was going through at the time.”

“When alcohol hooks you, it hooks you real good.”

“I started drinking to forget and feel numb before long I got hooked.”

“It was something you wouldn’t want your child to go through that.”

Adding: “I was selfish and I was a brat.”

“After coming out of the rehab is when I realized the trouble I put my family through.”

“I had been given many chances but my brother Jomo Gecaga and my sister decided that I be given the last chance even when people were almost giving up.”

“I had crashed cars and gotten into accidents, I am lucky to be walking with no major damage.”

“Alcohol is the worst thing to use to numb yourself because you have to keep taking more.”

“I still have friends who are still stuck in the bar.”

She also advised those struggling with alcoholism to never be ashamed or too proud to ask for support.

“It’s a very vicious circle, we all have challenges, we all have issues that we face, never judge a book by its cover. The one thing I can actually say to them is, tomorrow is another day and try to live or get to that day and never be ashamed or too proud to ask for support.” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST