Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Revered social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has shared his view about the expose by NTV’s Dennis Okari where the he attempted to explain to Kenyans how COVID-19 money and equipment donated by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, found its way to Tanzania

The donations, which included money, face masks, testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) were never used for their intended purpose.

In the expose titled #COVID19Millionaires, Okari exposed how Jack Ma’s equipment never reached the Government’s go-downs after getting offloaded from Ethiopian Airways on March 24th.

He said cartels which had links to State House offloaded the donations and carted them to their warehouses.

They then started selling them back to the government.

Though Okari refused to reveal the names of cartels, Alai has revealed the identities of criminals who looted the PPEs and billions that were set to mitigate the effects of Coronavirus in Kenya.

Alai said President Uhuru Kenyatta, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, and former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, are real cartels stealing COVID 19 billion,.

Here is what Robert Alai said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST