Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – Former Churchill Show comedian, George Njoroge popularly known as Njoro The Comedian, has taken a social media break to seek treatment for depression.

Njoro stated that his brain is not okay because he has been battling depression for a long time.

The lanky funny-man said the treatment and therapy will take about three months and went on to urge Kenyans to take depression seriously.

“Guys, I will be away for some time, for treatment (1-3mnths) coz my “engine”( brain) is not okay. No matter how good a car is, without an engine hakuna gari. I believe I’m gonna beat this & you’ll see me very very soon after I’m done with the treatment,” Wrote Njoro

Adding: “It’s about time …..In weeks which turned into months, I have been fighting or rather kung’ang’ana na depression.

“Its real guys, it kills you inside & without you knowing you lose yourself, the people you love, friends and so many other things.

“It makes you become very useless & life lacks meaning. I am there but I thank God He’s taking me out of it,”

Despite taking a break from social media, Njoro said that he will be updating his fans on his progress on Instagram live every Saturday at 8pm.

“I will be offline but I will be coming on Instagram live every Saturday 8pm to update you on how am doing with the treatment. Once again I thank you so much and God bless you @zainabuzeddy Asante Sana,” wrote Njoro.

The comedian further thanked Samchi Group of Companies CEO, Esther Muchemi, for offering to cater for his treatment.

“Thank you samchi group of companies CEO Esther Muchemi ..God bless you.

The Kenyan DAILY POST