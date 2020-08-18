Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Bomet Senator, Christopher Lang’at, has been released from police custody after being questioned for about an hour on allegations of administering an oath on 200 youths to fight in Narok North.

According to his lawyer, Nelson Havi, Lang’at had been accused of administering the oath on August 12th, 2020, at Amalo River to the youths for them to fight in Olposimoru.

However, Havi said that on the alleged date, the legislator was in the Senate the whole day and was not in his county.

“We have demonstrated clearly to the police that on that date, the senator was in the Senate the whole day and did not venture out of Nairobi.”

“He did not commit the alleged offence,” said Havi.

On his part, Lang’at said the allegations raised against him were “wild and far-fetched, and could not have been committed by a peace-loving and God-fearing person like myself”.

Lang’at was arrested yesterday on his way to the Senate where he was expected to vote on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s revenue sharing formula.

He was critical of the formula.

