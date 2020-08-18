Monday, 17 August 2020 – The Eldoret woman who was involved in the shameful foursome sex video that leaked a few months ago and spread online like bushfire, has opened up about her experience with big ‘Mijulus’.

The care free woman, who calls herself KenyaSssenga on Instagram, is a professional sex auntie and in the line of duty, she receives endless messages from women concerning sex.

She revealed that her inbox is full of messages from women who wanted her to demystify the myth that having sex with men with big members make a woman’s ‘Nunu’ expand.

She disclosed that she has slept with men who are blessed with big packages and put up the following post concerning the issue.

