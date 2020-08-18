Tuesday August 18, 2020 – The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has issued a set of fresh demands following Dennis Okari’s damning exposé titled Covid Millionaires.

“KEPSA is deeply disturbed by these allegations, which if proven will constitute one of the most heinous economic and health crimes against the people of Kenya,” the statement issued by KEPSA CEO, Carole Karuga, reads in part.

The alliance called on the national Government to undertake an independent and transparent audit of the use of all Covid-19 funds raised, including those raised under the aegis of the KEPSA-supported Covid-19 Fund Board.

It further directed that any party found culpable of misuse of the donations be brought to book in accordance with the law.

KEPSA also called for amendments to the Public Procurement and Disposal Act (PPDA) Regulations.

It proposed that the law should include a stipulation that Government only does business with those companies that have signed the Code of Ethics for Business; the mandatory online publishing of prices of goods that the Government procures; and also publish online the procurement process for goods and projects.

Internally, KEPSA announced that it will expel any companies or individuals found to be involved in the embezzlement of Covid-19 funds from its membership.

Members were directed to adopt a self-regulatory framework and rigorous self-examination in order to remove any weaknesses that allow malpractices leading to corruption.

“We are encouraging our 1,000 members to not only sign but also adopt a self-regulatory framework for their members,” reads an excerpt from the statement.

KEPSA, to date, has raised nearly Ksh3 billion from corporates, foundations, religious institutions, multinationals and Kenyans in support of Covid-19 mitigation measures.

It went on to provide the national Government with a list of its current members to aid in combating corruption.

Okari’s investigative feature sparked national outrage, with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe compelled to respond to the same during a Special Senate Hearing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST