Tuesday August 18, 2020 – Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, disobeyed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s direct order to go on compulsory leave for 11 days.

This is after he went on with his work as CS despite Uhuru’s standing order for him to proceed on leave to allow him time to reorganize his Government.

Yesterday, the Interior CS failed to appear before the Senate’s Intelligence and Security Committee with his PA lying that he was on leave as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, Matiang’i’s social media team betrayed him after posting photos of the CS hard at work at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

The CS presided over the launch of a Boda Boda Information Management System alongside ICT CS Joe Mucheru.

The post became the subject of a heated debate in the Senate where a section of Senators accused Matiang’i and the Interior Ministry officials of undermining the powers of Parliament.

