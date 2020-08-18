Tuesday, 18 August 2020 – Ben Kitili’s sexy wife, Amina Mude, has made a comeback on Tik-Tok, a social platform associated with slay queens and teenagers.

Amina, who is 27 years old, caused a stir recently after she dumped her husband on social media and announced that she was starting a new life as a single mother.

She later apologized after humiliating her celebrity husband.

She said that anger prompted her to go on a ranting spree.

Kitili’s slay queen wife is busy tempting Team Mafisi with juicy videos on Tik-Tok.

She has a very sexy derriere and voluptuous curves that the cool and reserved anchor enjoys in between the sheets.

Check out the sexy videos that she posted on Tik-Tok.

