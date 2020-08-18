Job Title: Internal Auditor,

Supervisor: Manager, Internal Audit,

Job Group: NETF 6,

Position Type: Full time,

Location: Nairobi Kenya Travel Required: 5-10%,

Job Purpose

Internal auditor is responsible for providing independent, objective assurance and consulting activity aimed at adding value and improving the operations of the Fund.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities entail assisting in:

Carrying out routine Audits tests as per audit programs;

Drafting audit reports on assignment for review with supervisor;

Verifications of payment documents as per approved procedures;

Checking maintenance of accurate accounting records;

Conducting special audit assignments as assigned;

Undertake follow-up audits to determine whether agreed recommendations on the past reviews are being undertaken by the process owner; and

Participating in preparation of annual audit programme.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce (Accounting option); Commerce (Finance option); Business Administration (Accounting option) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications ; and

Meets the Provisions of chapter six of the constitution.

How To Apply

Detailed job and person specifications are to be obtained from the Fund`s website http://www.netfund.go.ke

Candidate must submit Tax compliance from Kenya Revenue Authority, Clearance Certificates from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; Higher Education Loans Board; and a valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit hard copies or soft copies of their applications together with their up-dated Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates on or before the closing dates on August 25, 2020.Send soft copies to recruitment@netfund.go.ke

The application envelope to be clearly marked with reference number for each position.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NETFUND is an equal opportunity employer (EOE), and is committed to diversity and gender equality.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Hard copies applications should be sent to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

National Environment Trust Fund

P.O. Box 19324- 00100

Nairobi.