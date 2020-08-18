Consumer Insight

Job Title: Accountant

Responsibilities

Maintaining the accounting records of the companies in the group

Maintaining the Debtors and Creditors Ledgers

Ensuring compliance with tax legislation

Ensuring compliance with internal control systems

Preparing statutory returns, and conducting accounts reconciliation

Addressing both internal and external financial enquiries

Preparing monthly and end of year accounting reports

Preparing journals and balance sheet reconciliations monthly

Budgeting and financial planning decisions

Performing any other duty as directed by the Managing Director

Person Specification

Bachelor degree in a business-related field

CPA K

At least 4 years’ experience in a busy accounting office

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send an application letter and CV to careers@ciafrica.com to be received on or before 28 August 2020