Consumer Insight
Job Title: Accountant
Responsibilities
- Maintaining the accounting records of the companies in the group
- Maintaining the Debtors and Creditors Ledgers
- Ensuring compliance with tax legislation
- Ensuring compliance with internal control systems
- Preparing statutory returns, and conducting accounts reconciliation
- Addressing both internal and external financial enquiries
- Preparing monthly and end of year accounting reports
- Preparing journals and balance sheet reconciliations monthly
- Budgeting and financial planning decisions
- Performing any other duty as directed by the Managing Director
Person Specification
- Bachelor degree in a business-related field
- CPA K
- At least 4 years’ experience in a busy accounting office
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to send an application letter and CV to careers@ciafrica.com to be received on or before 28 August 2020