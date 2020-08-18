Consumer Insight

Job Title: Accountant

Responsibilities

  • Maintaining the accounting records of the companies in the group
  • Maintaining the Debtors and Creditors Ledgers
  • Ensuring compliance with tax legislation
  • Ensuring compliance with internal control systems
  • Preparing statutory returns, and conducting accounts reconciliation
  • Addressing both internal and external financial enquiries
  • Preparing monthly and end of year accounting reports
  • Preparing journals and balance sheet reconciliations monthly
  • Budgeting and financial planning decisions
  • Performing any other duty as directed by the Managing Director

Person Specification

  • Bachelor degree in a business-related field
  • CPA K
  • At least 4 years’ experience in a busy accounting office

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send an application letter and CV to careers@ciafrica.com to be received on or before 28 August 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply