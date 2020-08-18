Grain & Beverage, East Africa (Kenya)

At Novozymes, we work in close partnership with our customers and the global community to make a sustainable impact. We use science to advance industries, and as part of the Food & Beverages division, you will provide biological solutions that help improve what the world eats and drinks.

Main Responsibilities of Job

Are you looking for a role that lets you combine your passion for sales with your talents for relationship-building? If so, you could be our new colleague in Grain & Beverage. Preferably being based in Kenya, you will be part of our sales team with responsibility to develop our business in the Grain & Beverage industry across the region East Africa.

You will combine your talents for getting results and finding commercial opportunities with your grounding in the technical aspects of the Grain & Beverage industry. As a motivated self-starter, you know the value of networking and enjoy working with others to drive growth and performance.

For the right individual, this is a fantastic opportunity for a career in an international fast-paced environment with a large degree of responsibility and autonomy.

Qualifications

Have a university degree or equivalent qualification in Food Technology/Engineering paired with minimum 3-5 years of relevant job experience, preferably from producers or suppliers to Food and Beverage ingredients market.

Experience in selling value added B2B products with technical understanding of industrial processes.

You possess strong business acumen – in particular understanding of negotiation principles, account planning, solution selling, value pricing, supply chain principles, and you are familiar with the basic legal principles and terms.

Strong distributor management and new business development skills (preferred)

Proven communication and presentation skills as well MS office proficiency

Be prepared to travel up to 60% of your time in your responsible region

Be proficient in English language

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet’s resources and helping build better lives. As the world’s largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bio-innovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates can apply by sending their resumes via email recruitment@ke.gt.com stating the subject heading “TECHNICAL ACCOUNT MANAGER FOOD & BEVERAGE”. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis until a suitable candidate is identified for the role.