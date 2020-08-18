SCALE KMTC 9,

No of Positions: 5,

TERMS OF SERVICE: 3 YEAR CONTRACT REF. NO.: KMTC/QP- 12/ EAF/ 12/ 2020,

TENABLE: KMTC TANA RIVER, LAMU, WAJIR, MANDERA AND LODWAR CAMPUSES,

Job Summary

An officer at this level will be responsible for performing a variety of Finance/Accounting work of limited scope and complexity under the guidance of a senior officer. Specifically, work will involve verification of payment vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations; collation of financial estimates, determination of aggregate expenditure; supervision of the revenue collection processes; control of expenditure and below-the-line group of accounts and general accounting work involving book- keeping knowledge and routine accounting entries. The scope and complexity of work will increase with experience and training but the officer will still be under close guidance where new tasks are involved.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a Candidate must have:

A Bachelors Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution;

OR

Part H of the Certified Public Accountants Examination or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

How To Apply

Applicants whose backgrounds and competencies match the specifications are invited to send their applications, stating the preferred work station, quoting the vacancy position and enclosing updated curriculum Vitae, copies of Academic and professional Certificates, National Identity card and day time telephone contact, to:

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

KENYA MEDICAL TRAINING COLLEGE

P 0 BOX 30195- 001000

NAIROBI

So as to reach him not later than 4th September 2020

The Kenya Medical Training College is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to implementing affirmative action. In this regard women, persons with disability and minorities with the requisite qualifications and eligible candidates hailing from work stations / regions as stated are particularly encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.