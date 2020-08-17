Sunday, 16 August 2020 – NTV’s Jamdown show host, Miss Katiwa, has made a comeback after staying in self quarantine for close to three weeks, after she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The sexy Katiwa, who calls herself the Queen of Reggae, hosted the weekly Jamdown show alongside DJ MOH on Saturday and instead of fans welcoming her, they roasted her badly over poor dressing.

Katiwa appeared on TV rocking a baggy tattered trouser and a tiny top, that made her look like a mentally challenged woman.

Netizens flooded social media to troll her and even requested NTV to put up a paybill number so that they contribute money to buy the sexy TV host a decent outfit.

