Monday August 17, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced plans to auction some 101 planes parked in various airports.

In a Gazette notice dated Friday, August 14th, the Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) unveiled plans to auction the planes in an attempt to recover accrued parking fees from the planes.

In the notice, KAA also declared the aircrafts as a safety risk and gave their owners 30 days beginning August 14th, to claim them or have them sold through public auction.

The planes are said to be owned by tycoons as well as politicians while commercial ones are owned by airlines such as Silverstone and Fly 540.

Other planes in the foray are owned by Government agencies including Kenya Police, Moi University and Somalia Airforce.

The authority further indicated that proceeds of the sale will be defrayed against any incurred charges and the balance, if any, would remain at the owners’ credit.

According to reports, a large aircraft is subject to Ksh 2,707 daily parking fees at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while small planes are charged Ksh 1,625 in parking fees.

The large planes are also charged at least Ksh 63,355 landing fee while small planes fork up Ksh 24,150.

The abandoned planes are found at JKIA, 17, Wilson Airport, 64, Moi International Airport in Mombasa and Lokichoggio Airport.

Reports further indicated that private plane owners were increasing by the day after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) registered 87 planes in 2019, up from 48 in 2018.

Some of the planes had allegedly been parked at Wilson Airport for more than 10 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST