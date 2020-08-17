Monday August 17, 2020 – It seems President Uhuru Kenyatta is not joking with anyone and wants his formula on revenue sharing formula to pass by force.

This is after he sent DCI sleuths to arrest another Senator who is opposed to the formula to stop him from voting in the Senate.

This followed the arrest of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and his Bomet counterpart, Christopher Langat.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, was the first to raise an alarm over the arrest of Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe who he claimed was arrested and taken to an unknown location for grilling.

Speaking at the Senate, Murkomen claimed that Lelengwe was arrested at Nairobi’s Riverside area on his way to the Senate for the county revenue sharing formula debate.

“Senator Lelegwe (Samburu County) has just been arrested, he is being taken to Samburu for ‘grilling’,” he shared.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo, while supporting the adjournment motion by Nandi’s Samson Cherargei, cautioned that continuing with the debate without ascertaining the whereabouts of their colleagues would be putting them at risk of torture, or murder.

He referenced the death of his father, former Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Snr, whom he believed was poisoned.

“Mr. Speaker, I second that we adjourn this motion until we get confirmation.”

“Who knows, while we are conducting this business, what is happening to Senator Lelegwe.”

“He could be found in Ngong Forest,” stated Kilonzo.

