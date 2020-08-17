Saturday August 16, 2020 – Former State House Director of Digital Communication and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Dennis Itumbi, has lifted the lid on the freezing of Senators’ accounts after they failed to solve the revenue formula stalemate.

This follows reports that the bank accounts of Senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and Mithika Linturi (Meru) had been frozen by the State.

Reports indicate that the accounts of the Senators were frozen for being vocal in opposing the third basis revenue sharing formula proposed by the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Malala and Linthuri belong to a group of Senators operating under the banner of Team Kenya who had frustrated the formula thrice on the floor of the House and instead advocated for Linthuri’s amendments to the formula.

Similar allegations were also made by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Cheruiyot said Senators who supported Linturi’s amendments woke up to frozen bank accounts and “fictitious tax demands” from KRA.

According to Itumbi, the Senators whose accounts were frozen had received KSh 5 million in their bank accounts as a bribe for them to pass the controversial formula but they defied their masters.

The Senators were then reportedly asked to refund the money but refused to do so, leading to their accounts being frozen over fictitious claims by KRA.

“Old Tricks. New People with a resolve.”

“1. Deposit Shs. 5m in a Senator’s Account.”

“2. Sleep knowing outcome is determined.”

“3. Senators defy & vote as they want.”

“4. Old Tricksters demand cash back.”

“5. New people tell the Tricksters off.”

“6. Old tricksters FREEZE accounts Haha,” stated Itumbi.

However, Senator Malala dismissed these reports saying his accounts had not been frozen and instead he was owed KSh 324 by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

