Saturday August 16, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has sensationally accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of lying to the country about the fight against corruption which targeted Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking yesterday, Sudi noted that Uhuru has been lying to Kenyans that Ruto is corrupt when it is him who is corrupt.

He said the President has been looting taxpayers’ money and letting Ruto take the blame.

According to Sudi, Ruto has not been in Government since 2017 when the Jubilee administration was re-elected for a second term.

The outspoken lawmaker accused the President and his cronies of perpetuating corruption, serving their own interests and putting the lives of millions of Kenyans at risk.

“You have been roaming around the country purporting to fight corruption and claiming William Ruto was corrupt.”

“Ruto has not been in Government even for a single day since 2017, he has signed nothing,” he argued.

Ruto has in the recent past been declared a persona non grata and sidelined from the running of Government affairs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST