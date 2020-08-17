Sunday August 16, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has alleged that there is a plan by the State to arrest 5 Senators over their stand on the revenue sharing formula.

According to Murkomen, the Senators are opposed to the contentious proposed formula for revenue allocation to the Counties that has now been debated by the Senate a record eight times.

In a statement on Sunday, Murkomen claimed that Samburu Senator, Steve Lelegwe, was the first to be pursued by the DCI after opposing the formula.

“DCI has been ordered to arrest and prefer false charges against at least 5 Senators opposed to the oppressive Revenue Formula.”

“They are currently going for Sennator Dr Steve Ltumbesi Lelegwe, Samburu County.”

“Desperation is real.”

“Arrest any of us and there will be no session tomorrow,” stated Murkomen.

Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, claimed that Bomet Senator Christopher Langat was also being tracked by DCI.

The Senate is set to convene on Monday, August 17th, for the ninth time to debate and vote on the controversial third basis for sharing revenue among Counties.

President Uhuru Kenyatta wants Senators to support a revenue formula that will increase allocation of money to his Mt Kenya backyard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST