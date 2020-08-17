Monday, August 17, 2020 – A lady has caused a stir on social media after she shared photos to show her incredible transformation after losing weight.

The sexy lady shared her photo from 2018 and her current photo to show how she has transformed in two years and Netizens are blown away.

The pretty lady weighed over 120Kgs at one time but after hitting the gym hard, she shed a lot of weight and attained a sexy figure like that of a top model.

She shared photos to show her fitness journey and encouraged other ladies to stop making excuses and start to work out.

See the photos below.

Me in 2018 vs Me in 2020 pic.twitter.com/1CcYkAPHgU — Emma.Dyme (@EmmaDyme) August 15, 2020

Can’t stop staring at my before and after pics!! 😱😱😱 I was embarrassed to post these, but I have to share!!… my biggest flex of 2019 pic.twitter.com/mXX5tZHa5Q — Emma.Dyme (@EmmaDyme) February 23, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST.