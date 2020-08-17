Monday, 17 August 2020 – The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted a lot of businesses and led to closure of companies and massive salary cuts.

Royal Media Services is among leading companies that have slashed salaries for its employees and slay queen Lillian Muli is one of those affected.

Before Covid, A-List celebrities like Lillian Muli used to live lavish lifestyles without good financial back up plans.

The controversial anchor is now selling oranges to supplement her income, following the massive salary cuts at Royal Media.

She is busy marketing her new hustle on her Instagram page and begging her fans to support her.

