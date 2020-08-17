Upendo Supermarkets Ltd (Superstores and Hardware)

Vacant Positions in Meru Branch

We are a company dealing in sale and supply of building materials.

We are also in the process of opening Supermarkets.

Applications are invited from qualified and experienced persons for the following positions;

1. Assistant Hardware Manager

Must have more than 5 years’ experience in a busy hardware.

2. Shop Assistant

Forward your applications Including your contacts to upendohardware@gmail.com by 24th August 2020