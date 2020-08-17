Upendo Supermarkets Ltd (Superstores and Hardware)
Vacant Positions in Meru Branch
We are a company dealing in sale and supply of building materials.
We are also in the process of opening Supermarkets.
Applications are invited from qualified and experienced persons for the following positions;
1. Assistant Hardware Manager
Must have more than 5 years’ experience in a busy hardware.
2. Shop Assistant
Must have more than 5 years’ experience in a busy hardware.
Forward your applications Including your contacts to upendohardware@gmail.com by 24th August 2020