Sunday, 16 August 2020 – Police are on high alert after 11 suspects escaped from Bungoma Police Station after digging a hole through the wall.

According to a police report, officers manning the station were informed by other remandees that some of their colleagues had escaped from one of the cells.

When police officers went to check what had really happened during the 3AM incident, they found out that the suspects had dug a hole through the wall and escaped.

One of the suspets was cornered by police during a sting operation while he was running towards a nearby bush and shot on the thigh.

He was then rushed to Bungoma General Hospital where he is recuparating as police launch a manhunt for other suspects.

The suspects who are yet to be arrested have been identified as Brian Ochieng Onyango (robbery with violence), John Wanyonyi (robbery with violence), Clerkson Otieno (burglary), Simon Wekesa (assault), Collins Juma Nyukuri (assault), Alex Simiyu Muyekho (stealing), Bramwel Barasa (defilement), Pascal Kiberenge Namasaka (impersonation), Emmanuel Wakoko (assault), John Barasa Wekesa (breaking and stealing) and Isaac Wekesa (stealing).

Here is the hole that they dug and escaped.





