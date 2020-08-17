Monday, August 17, 2020 – Switch TV presenter, Teresia Wambua, who is better known as Kush Tracey, has become the latest Kenyan celebrity to contract Coronavirus.

The singer turned TV host announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and urged Kenyans to follow the set guidelines.

In a long post on Instagram, the sassy lass revealed that she’s currently asymptomatic and recovering well at home.

So far, Kenya has recorded 30,120 cases and 474 deaths.

However, the number of recoveries has been rising by the day and now stands at 16,656.

Read her post below.

“Fam I have tested positive for covid-19. We are all susceptible to this virus because it is here with us & and it is so real for those who think it’s a joke.

“But so far so good I feel fine-ish at the moment & I thank God & am trusting him to get me through this.

“Be safe coz we can all gerrrit. And you just don’t know how you’ll get it & where you’ll get it from.

“In regards to work, I’ll be off air & work for the next few weeks as I isolate & take care of me but I will be updating my progress & this experience on my YouTube channel.

“By doing a weekly vlog on how the week has been, what symptoms I am experiencing, what am doing/taking to keep my symptoms at bay & how am fairing.

“Anyone that has been in contact with me has been informed as well. May god see us as a nation &the world through this pandemic #sanitize #socialdistance #staysafe please if your body is feeling funny-ish just go for testing, if I handled it, you sure will as well don’t be afraid.

“You might be asymptomatic like me at first yet you have already contracted the covid-19 virus & end up putting those that you love at risk.

“Please heed to the government regulations & be smart, my people. #chezakamawewe #covid19 is real but the good thing is that we can overcome it-we can recover & we can get better #Godisincontrol #weshallovercome #dontlosehope #thistooshallpass #bestrong stop the stigma covid-19 is not a death sentence aye amen.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST