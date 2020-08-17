Monday, August 17, 2020 – Senate Speaker, Ken Lusaka, adjourned the Senate after 3 senators were arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The three Senators that were arrested are Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Cleophas Malala of Kakamega county.

When announcing the adjournment, Lusaka said when a Senator is harassed, they must stick together.

“The chair of the security committee should convene and get all parties to give information on the whereabouts of the Senators and report back on the progress,” he said.

“The house stands adjourned up to 2.30 pm.”

The Leader of Majority Samuel Poghisio supported the adjournment motion but urged Senators to be sincere over the matter.

Senators demanded the release of their colleagues before they continued with the debate on the divisive county revenue sharing formula.

The Senators had earlier on Monday morning wanted the special sitting adjourned until three Senators were present in the chambers.

The three, according to sources, are being harassed for failing to support the new formula of revenue sharing which will increase resources to Counties in Mt Kenya, which is in the backyard of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST