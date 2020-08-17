Monday, August 17, 2020 – An opinion poll conducted by renowned lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has shown who the Mt Kenya electorate wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the region’s political kingpin in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in his second and final term, is expected to go home in 2022 and Mt Kenya residents are yearning for a change of leadership in 2022.

According to the poll which was conducted on social media, 48 percent of Mt Kenya voters want Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, to succeed Uhuru as Mt Kenya’s kingpin.

26 percent of those polled want former Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, while 18 percent want CS Peter Munya.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, only managed 6 percent.

Moses Kuria is among MPs from Central Kenya who speak their mind despite threats and intimidation from the current regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST