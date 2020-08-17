Monday August 17, 2020 – On Sunday night, NTV ran an investigative piece about how Covid-19 billions had been stolen by unscrupulous businessmen and state officials who are well connected to State House and Harambee House.

At the centre of the exposé is one Gordwins Agutu, the director of Network Action against Corruption (NAAC), an anti-corruption lobby group.

Ogutu claimed how senior Government officials diverted COVID 19 donations to their warehouses and later sold them in Kenya and Tanzania.

Among those who stole the billions included former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s immediate family members.

Dr Ogutu said when the President learnt that Kenyans are aware of massive looting at Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA), he asked the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to go to KEMSA headquarters and cart away all computers to hide the truth.

“Yes all computers were carted away by DCI officers who said they are acting on orders from above,” Dr Ogutu said.

