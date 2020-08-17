Monday August 17, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has retreated to his cocoon even as the country is on the brink of degenerating into a battle field as a result of the controversial revenue sharing formula which has the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Yesterday, the DP took some time off his busy schedule to herd livestock in his ranch.

Ruto was fully dressed for the occasion as he completed his look with a cowboy hat, safari boots and walked around with a herder’s stick.

The Deputy President attended to a large number of cows, sheep and goats and even carried a lamb on his arms as they returned to the barn.

According to reports, the ranch is located in Taita Taveta County with details about the exact location still scanty.

The photos sparked reactions from Kenyans as some praised him for being a good shepherd who looks after his flock, an apparent reference to his political career.

However, some raised questions about his net worth owing to the huge number of livestock he possesses including the vast ranch.

Ruto has had some experience in agriculture and was once a chicken seller who carried out his trade at Kambi Kuku Market along the busy Eldoret-Malaba Highway.

