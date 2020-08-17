Saturday August 16, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said all leaders in the country must admit that they are wrong in one way or another.

Venting on his social media page, Kuria, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, asked the second in command not to assume things will remain as they are politically at the moment.

He warned the DP that a day is a long time in politics and as such, he must prepare for any eventuality.

“Ruto is wrong to assume status quo will just prevail,” part of his statement said.

He also took a swipe at other leaders in Kenya stating what each one of them is allegedly guilty of.

“Uhuru is wrong to assume he can pull every one of us by the nose to his utopia of a nation.”

“Raila is wrong to assume BBI is a panacea.”

“Musalia, Kalonzo and Wetangula are wrong for assuming one can survive with just blowing with the wind.”

“The Senators are wrong for assuming the division of revenue will fix Kenya.”

“All of us are wrong to assume we can close our eyes and hide our heads like the proverbial ostrich.”

“Let’s have a national discussion,” he said.

