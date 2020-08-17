Saturday August 16, 2020 – In a move that is likely to upset his political nemesis, especially Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dropped a hint on being on the 2022 ballot after previously failing to comment about running for the Presidency.

Speaking yesterday, Raila assured his supporters that the journey to Canaan is still on.

He noted that come 2022, he will take Kenya to Canaan with the help of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the system.

“I told you that we were going to Canaan, the journey is still on.”

“We found crocodiles at river Jordan, but that’s why I told President Uhuru Kenyatta that we need to build a bridge.”

“We will get there,” he noted.

The African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa used the term Canaan in the 2017 General Elections to signify his bid for State House.

At the same time, Raila also assured Kenyans that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies will resume soon before the 2022 General Elections as the final report from the secretariat is expected to be presented soon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST