Sunday, August 16, 2020 – A manhunt has been launched for 11 prisoners who escaped from Bungoma Police Stationafter digging a hole through the wall early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, officers manning the station were at around 3am alerted by other prisoners that some of their fellow prisoners had escaped from one of the cells.

Upon checking, the officers found a hole dug on the rear wall through which the eleven had escaped.

“The escapees had cut an angle line metal bar that reinforced the cells door and used the same to dig the hole,” read the report.

One of the escapees identified as Isaac Wekesa was spotted by the joint team consisting of officers from the station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) running towards a nearby bush and they shot him on the thigh.

Wekesa was then taken to the Bungoma Referral Hospital where he is presently admitted and is in a stable condition.

The escapees has been identified as:

Brian Ochieng Onyango – Robbery with violence

John Wanyonyi – Robbery with violence

Clerkson Otieno – Burglary

Simon Wekesa – Assault

Collins Juma Nyukuri – Assault

Alex Simiyu Muyekho –Stealing

Bramwel Barasa – Defilement

Pascal Kiberenge Namasaka – Impersonation

Emmanuel Wakoko – Assault

John Barasa Wekesa – Breaking and stealing

Isaac Wekesa – Stealing

The Kenyan DAILY POST