Monday August 17, 2020 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo, has claimed that his late father, Senator Mutula Kilonzo, was killed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

Mutula snr was found dead at his home in Kwa Kyelu Ranch in Machakos County on April 27th, 2013.

The post-mortem, done on April 30th, 2013, at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi, further revealed that Mutula bled excessively as a result of high blood pressure.

The postmortem also revealed that the Senator injected some pleasure enhancing tablets that may have sparked high blood pressure causing his heart to fail.

But on Monday, Mutula seemed to dismissed the theory of these sex drugs and said that his father was poisoned by “poachers of men”

Mutula made these remarks after 3 Senators were arrested on Sunday night and their whereabouts was unknown for some time.

“They could be in Ngong Forest, they could be injected with poison and killed and I know the pain of death.”

“I have smelt it when they poisoned my father,” Kilonzo Junior said

