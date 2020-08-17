Monday August 17, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has vowed to eliminate endemic corruption at the Ministry of Health following the loss of over Sh 43 billion meant to fight Coronavirus.

In an exclusive interview with a local daily , Mutahi, who is under siege over massive corruption at his Ministry, admitted to the presence of powerful ‘faceless’ cartels that have infiltrated the Ministry and blocked reforms.

Kagwe said there is a group of powerful individuals who have permeated the Ministry to control strategic positions and manage billions of shillings for personal gain.

“There are those who have penetrated the institution over a long time.”

“We are not talking about people who entered there last month.”

“We are talking about people who are doing what they have done in the last 20 years or so,” Kagwe said.

Revealing his plan to clean up Afya House, the CS said he is determined to crush these elements resisting his efforts to reform and restore order to the Ministry.

“What I can promise Kenyans is that we will fight these cartels and we are fighting these cartels,” he said.

Notable cartels in the Afya House include former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, and some of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relatives

The Kenyan DAILY POST