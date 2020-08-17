Monday, August 17, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has asked the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, and Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) to camp at Afya House and arrest all criminals who have embezzled or misappropriated billions meant for fighting Covid 19.

In an interview with a local daily over the weekend, Kagwe also disclosed that he has transferred more than 60 senior officials at the Ministry over four months to eliminate corruption therein.

“As we speak today, DCI is active in the Ministry of Health.”

“The Anti-Corruption Commission is also active at my invitation,” he said.

The former Nyeri Senator said were it not for his swift intervention, much worse would have happened at the Ministry as it grapples to control Covid-19 and prudently spend funds to tame the disease.

Some of those who have stolen the Covid19 billions include former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, and President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s immediate family members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST