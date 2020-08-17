Monday August 17, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said that he now agrees with Siaya Senator, James Orengo, that revolutions eat their own children.

In 2017, when Murkomen was enjoying instruments of power, Orengo told him that the Government he was defending and praising by then will punish more than him, a thing which has come to pass over the last few months.

Murkomen is now being harassed by the same Government he was singing praises to and according to him, Orengo was right when he told him so.

However, Murkomen reminded Orengo of his prophecy and told him that they will also come for him.

“Orengo you told us in this house that the revolution eats its own children, and yes, it has devoured and thrown me to the backbench but it will come for you next now that you are in a position of power,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen was speaking about the intimidation of Senators by the State machinery as they prepared to vote on the divisive revenue allocation formula.

Senator Orengo responded to Murkomen admitting that when he said the ‘prophetic’ words, he did not exclude himself.

“When I said revolutions eat their own children, I did not exclude myself. I know the day will come and I know what to do,” Orengo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST