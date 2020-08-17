Sunday August 16, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has once against lambasted Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, Irungu Kangata, saying he is a clown.

In a post on Sunday, Murkomen stated that the people of Murang’a abandoned Senator Kembi Gitura, a solid negotiator, for Irungu Kang’ata who he described as a big fool.

Murkomen said that Senator Kang’ata cannot convince anyone to back the one man one vote one shilling revenue sharing formula.

The fiery lawmaker wondered why President Uhuru Kenyatta allowed Irungu Kangata to replace former Chief Whip Susan Kihika who was energetic and vibrant in pushing for the Government’s agenda in the Senate.

“Muranga people left a solid negotiator Sen.Kembi & elected a clown called Kang’ata who can’t convince anyone.”

“He should know I am not one of those BBI boys to be blackmailed.”

“How did Jubilee replace Sen. Kihika with such a loser?”

“Yes R. Valley would gain & YES we are for Equity. UTADO?” Murkomen said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST