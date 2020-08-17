Monday, 17 August 2020 – A conversation between a 29 year old mama’s boy and his girlfriend has emerged online and left Netizens talking.

At 29, the man is living with his mother despite being financially stable and he is not planning to move 0ut anytime soon.

In the leaked chats, the lady complains that she feels uncomfortable anytime she visits her boyfriend and urges him to move out of her mother’s house so that they can enjoy privacy but the man is adamant, saying he is the only son to his lovely mother.

At 29, this young man is planning to marry and still stay with his wife in his mother’s house.

What is happening to young men these days?

Just go through the chats.









