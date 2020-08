Monday, 17 August 2020 – Social media sensation Desmond Otieno, who is popularly known as Wamama, may be going through depression and hiding his woes on social media.

The guy cleans toilets in Oman and the latest photos that he has been posting online have left Netizens doubting his mental status.

We might be laughing at his stupid stunts of photoshopping images but if you look at these photos closely, you can tell that he needs serious mental help.

See madness.