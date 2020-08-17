Monday, August 17, 2020 – Kiss 100 presenter, Kamene Goro, has set the record straight on her relationship with her co-host, Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o

This is after a fan asked the curvy lass if there is something more between her and Jalang’o besides being co-hosts.

Kamene was recently paired with Jalang’o in the breakfast show after Andrew Kibe was fired and their on-air-chemistry has left people talking.

The mellow voice lass was having a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram when one guy asked:

“Hi am Robinson from gilgil ww na Jalas mnabang,”

To which Kamene responded:

“No. and we just finally accept that a man and a woman can work together and just be friends….let me never have to answer this puny question again!”

Another fan asked about her relationship status to which she stated that she is seriously committed to her career and her destiny.





