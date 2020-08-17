Sunday, August 16, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 271 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30,120.

According to a statement sent to newsrooms from Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, the new cases were detected from 3,746 samples tested in the last 24 hrs.

The new infections consist of 268 Kenyans and 3 foreigners with the oldest being an 86-year old and the youngest being an eight-month-old infant.

The Health CS also revealed that 686 patients recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,656.

“I am happy to inform you that 686 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,656.”

“From the recovered, 60 were from various facilities and 626 from home-based care,” said Kagwe.

But on a sad note, 2 more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 raising the death toll to 474.

Once again, Nairobi led in new infections with 126 cases, with Busia, Kirinyaga, Machakos, Narok, Kiambu and Kajiado also recording more than 10 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Westlands 16, Kamukunji 14, Ruaraka 11, Kasarani, Lang’ata and Roysambu have 9 cases each, Embakasi West and Starehe have 7 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Makadara have 6 cases each.

Dagoretti North, Embakasi South and Kibra have 5 cases each.

Embakasi Central and Embakasi North have 4 cases each and Mathare 3.

The Kenyan DAILY POST