Monday, 17 August 2020 – The outbreak of coronavirus has dealt a major blow to artists, after the Government ordered the closure of entertainment joints to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

Most artists depended on club shows and events to make ends meet and since the showbiz industry has been badly affected, artists have been forced to think outside the box and venture into other businesses.

Popular Kamba singer, Ken Wa Maria, is among top artists who have switched careers at least for now, as he waits for things to go back to normal.

He is now hawking cereals using his tour van.

He posted the photos and urged fans to support his new hustle.







