Monday August 17, 2020 – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has termed the viral NTV exposé dubbed Covid-19 Millionaires as a possible work of fiction.

Kagwe was responding to the damning feature that exposed wanton looting of public coffers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know who is supposed to have sent instructions to KEMSA, I can assure you for a fact that it is not the person you are looking at.”

“It would be interesting to know and these are the things I’m talking about, theories and innuendos that are just fiction,” he stated during the Senate grilling.

He then pointed out that one of the sources (Gordwins Agutu) of the investigative piece by Dennis Okari was fake and has been exposed as a bogus source across various social media platforms.

When pressed to respond to the various media allegations on graft within his docket, the CS maintained that it was not proper to respond to issues raised via media platforms in the house.

“It is part of the Standing Orders that reports coming from outside, whether in social media, whether in so called mainstream media are not part of proceedings of this House.”

“Therefore Madam Chair I would just like to avoid the whole thing,” he remarked.

However, Sigowet legislator, Koros Bernard Kipsengeret, interjected and asked whether it was in order for the CS to downplay the role of the media in playing their oversight role.

CS Kagwe then explained that he would only tackle the issue of accountability of funds pumped into his Ministry to combat Covid-19.

He articulated that the Ministry had received Ksh23 billion and the detailed expenditure of the same was available in a report he presented before the committee.

Regarding to the alleged theft of Covid-19 medical kits donated by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, Kagwe maintained that his Ministry can account for all the reagents used since the package arrived in the country.

