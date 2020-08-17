Monday, August 17, 2020 – A place in the Europa League final will be up for grabs when Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk face off tonight in Dusseldorf.

The Nerazzurri progressed to the last four thanks to a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen while Shakhtar Donetsk impressed in the 4-1 win over Basel.

The winner of this contest will face Sevilla, who edged out Manchester United in the final slated for Friday 21st.

Prediction: Inter 2-1 Shakhtar

This promises to be an exciting clash which could go either way but we reckon that Inter’s extra bit of quality in defence and attack should combine to help them see off the Ukranian outfit.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

(17:00) LILLESTROM v Raufoss – 1

BE1 (20:00) Waasland v St. Liege -2

SE1 (20:00) Hacken v Varbergs -1

NO1 (21:30) Start v Valerenga –GG

IE1 (21:45) Drogheda v Galway -1

EEL (22:00) Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk –GG

GOOD LUCK