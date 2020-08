Monday, 17 August 2020 – A middle aged man has caused murmurs in the interweb after he decided to get married to dollies.

Perhaps he has gone through very painful heartbreaks, prompting him to find another way of falling in love without breaking his heart.

He buys clothes for his ‘wives’ and takes them to romantic dates.

He also poses for romantic photos with his artificial wives.

This generation never cease to amaze.

See photos.