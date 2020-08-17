Saturday August 16, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hit at detractors praying for his death after undergoing a minor surgery back in June.

Speaking during the burial of the late Mama Elizabeth Olan’go in Bar Okwiri in Bondo, Raila said that he was as fit as fiddle and told his nemesis to go to hell.

He noted that his political enemies were peddling lies that he had been struck with a stroke and cannot speak well again, but to their surprise, he came out of surgery stronger and better.

He vowed to give them a run for their money come 2022.

“Some of them said that I will not be able to speak again.”

“That I had lost speech, I was on my death bed and I was being fed using tubes.”

“They were praying that I should die.”

“As you can see I am very fine.”

“I am very okay now,” stated Raila.

Raila underwent surgery in Dubai to treat a nerve disorder that had affected one of his legs.

The former Lang’ata MP’s prolonged stay in Dubai after the surgery sparked rumours about his state of health with the family coming out to clear the air.

Some his detractors like Miguna Miguna had even claimed that Raila was dying and had lost his speech as a result of the stroke.

The Kenyan DAILY POST