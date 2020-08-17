Monday, August 17, 2020 – Kiss 100 presenter, Kamene Goro, has opened up about how her ex-husband nearly drove her to commit suicide after he cheated on her.

The voluptuous media personalitywas married to a Tanzanian-based South African tycoon but their marriage lasted less than one year after she caught the randy guy cheating on her on several occasions.

Speaking during her morning show, Kamene said:

“When I found out my husband had cheated on me. My world came crashing.”

“I had left my career, country and everything else for him and he had the audacity to cheat on me.”

“As I left the room I met my house girl who looked at me and told me that I should be grateful because I was the wife.

“Even if he strayed he would still come back to me.”

In a past interview, the bubbly lass revealed that she swallowed about 70 sleeping pills to end her life after her marriage crashed.

“Yes my marriage lasted for about 1 year but we had been together for four years.

“We had a civil wedding and were planning a destination one,” She said in a tell-all interview with True Love Magazine.

“Towards the end of my marriage I was depressed. I popped about 70 sleeping pills to end it all. But just when I started to feel woozy, I heard a still voice asking, do you not trust me to handle this for you. Thankfully there was an AAR a few doors from where I lived. I drove myself there and got my stomach pumped,” she recalled.

